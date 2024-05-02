There’s no alternative to practising in music: Beauty

Singer Beauty, who rose to nationwide fame with her soulful performances on "Close Up-1: Tomakei Khujchhey Bangladesh", has marked a musical journey spanning over one and a half decades. Holding the endearing moniker 'Lalankanya' across the nation, she has graced stages at home and abroad, captivating audiences with her timeless melodies. Despite her illustrious career, Beauty's passion for music remains undiminished, as she continues to enchant listeners with her soul-stirring performances.

Recently, she shared her insights with The Daily Star, offering a glimpse into her musical journey.

You've been singing for one and a half decades, what do you perceive as your accomplishments?

I've achieved a lot in my lifetime. I was amongst the top 10 finalists of the "Close Up-1: Tomakei Khujchhey Bangladesh" competition, which garnered considerable recognition. The top 10 contestants performed a diverse repertoire of 10 different genres, and we received a warm reception from the audience, which contributed to my rising popularity. I feel fortunate to still receive love from people, allowing me to sustain my singing career after gaining prominence from such a reality show. It's truly an achievement!

Over the past one and a half decades, I've performed in numerous stage shows, contributed to playback singing, released an album, and appeared on television. The immense love and support from the audience have been remarkable achievements that I deeply cherish. Being able to be consistent with singing for such a long period is also a huge achievement for me.

Many artistes have emerged from reality shows, but some have faded into obscurity. Why do you think that is?

I firmly believe that singing is a craft that requires continuous refinement. A singer must consistently practise their art and devote themselves to it. I do it myself to this date. Regular practice is crucial in any field. Many artistes may have faded because they failed to prioritise consistent practice and engagement. Those who remain relevant are often the ones who genuinely love singing and are committed to honing their skills. Moreover, one needs to genuinely love music to sustain as a musician.

You've been known as 'Lalankanya' from the beginning. Can you tell us why?

Initially, the esteemed judges of the "Close-Up-1" started addressing me by Lalankanya, which was an honour for me. Subsequently, the audience also began referring to me as Lalankanya, a title that has remained unchanged since then. Perhaps it's because of my rendition of Lalon's songs. Moreover, my affinity for rural and folk songs has always been evident. Even after stepping off stage, I'm still affectionately called Lalankanya. This recognition holds great sentimental value for me, and I aspire to continue living in the embrace of everyone's love.

What type of songs do your audience typically prefer to hear during your performances?

My audience is familiar with the genres of songs I specialise in. They appreciate my renditions of Lalon's songs and my love for rural folk songs. They often express a preference for these genres during my performances. I take pride in this preference and remain dedicated to delivering heartfelt renditions of such songs.

What are your aspirations related to singing?

Singing is my passion, and I wholeheartedly love it. I've harboured this love since childhood, and now it has become my identity. My dream is to continue singing throughout my life, delivering meaningful and memorable performances.