Eagerly waiting to hear his voice: Kumar Biswajit on Nibir’s health

Three Bangladeshi students were killed in the same road accident that critically injured Nibir Kumar, son of renowned musician Kumar Biswajit, in Canada's Toronto on February 13, 2023. All four of them were students of Humber College.

The veteran singer and his wife, Naima Sultana, have been in Toronto, Canada, since the deadly accident that almost killed Nibir. He has been undergoing treatment at Saint Michael Hospital. He was critically injured in a fatal road accident on February 14, last year. Since then, his parents have been staying at the hospital. For the past 14 months, Kumar Biswajit has been away from the world of music. Meanwhile, he visited Dhaka twice but returned soon.



Today afternoon, Kumar Biswajit shared with the Daily Prothom Alo, that his son could open his eyes and he was seated in a chair. With eyes welling up, he looks at his parents too.

When asked about his son's latest physical condition, Kumar Biswajit said, "His physical health is gradually improving, but it's difficult to say when he will fully recover. He is still in the hospital. After I return to Canada, he will be transferred from the hospital to rehabilitation."

Kumar Biswajit also shared, "After being taken to rehabilitation, there will be physiotherapy, speech therapy, and stimulating therapy. These therapies are not done in the hospital in that way. Nibir's treatment is no longer in the hospital, so arrangements need to be made for all types of rehabilitation upon returning to Canada, and all of these processes are lengthy. So, before starting that, I came to the country to complete some of my pending tasks."

Kumar Biswajit mentioned that his wife is going through a lot of distress. Coming to the hospital in the morning and then going back home at night—it is really difficult. "Although we have our relatives. They also come to the hospital at different times and spend time with Nibir for his care."

Nibir's parents are eagerly waiting for their son Nibir to speak to them and hoping to hear his voice.

"He had been lying on the hospital bed for so many months. Now he can be lifted and seated on a chair. He is making effort. His hands and feet have become more flexible. After spending such a long time lying on the bed, his limbs had become stiff. Everything is progressing slowly, but surely. He is still being fed artificially."

Nibir now looks around with opened eyes. Looking at his parents, can he recognise his parents? Kumar Biswajit said,

"Looking at Nibir's expression, it seems like he recognises us, we can feel that. Sometimes he stares, and turns around. When we say, 'Baba and Maa is here', he seems like he can understand and recognise us. We are eagerly waiting for the moment when he will call me 'baba' once again!"