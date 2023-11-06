Change in rhythm: Jay Weinberg bids farewell to Slipknot after ten years

Drummer Jay Weinberg is parting ways with heavy metal legends Slipknot after a decade-long stint, as announced by the Grammy-winning band on their official website. Weinberg stepped into the role succeeding the original drummer, Joey Jordison following his departure in 2013.

"We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years," the statement read. "No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honoured Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it."

The band did not provide details regarding the reasons for Weinberg's departure, and inquiries have been made to Slipknot's representative for further information.

"Slipknot is intent on evolving," the statement continued. "The band has decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

Weinberg himself marked his "last show of 2023" at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexico, in his recent Instagram post, reflecting on the memorable shows of the year.

Jay Weinberg, the son of Max Weinberg, Bruce Springsteen's drummer, joined Slipknot in December 2013. Before that, he had experience performing with notable groups such as Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Against Me! Kvelertak, and Madball.

Weinberg officially debuted with Slipknot on their fifth studio album, ".5: The Gray Chapter", in 2014. The album received three Grammy nominations, including two for Best Metal Performance and one for Best Rock Album.

Additionally, Jay Weinberg played a significant role in the success of Slipknot's 2019 album "We Are Not Your Kind" and their 2022 release "The End, So Far", both of which topped Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart.