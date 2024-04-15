Artcell announces Canada tour for 25th anniversary celebrations

Music
Artcell announces Canada tour for 25th-anniversary celebration
Photo: Collected

Artcell is set to perform in eight concerts across Canada in celebration of its 25th anniversary, organised by MNC Entertainment.

The band's drummer, Shaju, revealed that the band will stage eight shows in eight cities, including Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, and Halifax. Artcell will depart from Dhaka on April 29 to participate in the events, with Cezanne joining them from Australia. They are scheduled to return to Dhaka on May 30 after concluding their shows.

Artcell has been actively engaging with audiences both in Dhaka and beyond, having performed at several concerts, including the recent Joy Bangla Concert held in March. Last year, in February, the band released their third album, titled "Otritio".

 

ArtcellCanada tourGeorge Lincoln D'CostaCézanneIqbal Asif JewelShaju
