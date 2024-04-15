'Adam' director Abu Tauhid Heron passes away

Abu Tauhid Heron, the director of the film "Adam" released last year during Eid-ul-Fitr, has passed away at the age of 38.

Early Monday morning at around 4 am, the young filmmaker succumbed to a cardiac arrest at his residence in New Eskaton, Dhaka.

It is reported that Heron had contacted the caretaker of his house, informing him of the physical discomfort he was experiencing. However, due to the room being locked from inside, he was unable to reach promptly.

Upon subsequent assistance from neighbors who forced the door open, Heron was found in an unconscious state inside his room.

Abu Tauhid Heron, originally from Khalishpur, Khulna, directed the film "Adam", starring Yash Rohan, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Raisul Islam Asad, and Shahiduzzaman Selim in leading roles. The shooting of another film titled "Wrong Road", directed by him, had recently been completed.

This news of the untimely demise of a talented filmmaker comes as a shock to the film fraternity and his admirers. Abu Taher Hiran's contributions to Bangladeshi cinema, particularly through his recent work, "Adam", have been widely acclaimed.