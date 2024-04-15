TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Apr 15, 2024 11:15 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 15, 2024 11:20 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

'Adam' director Abu Tauhid Heron passes away

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Apr 15, 2024 11:15 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 15, 2024 11:20 AM
'Adam' director Abu Tauhid Heron passes away
Photo: Collected

Abu Tauhid Heron, the director of the film "Adam" released last year during Eid-ul-Fitr, has passed away at the age of 38.

Early Monday morning at around 4 am, the young filmmaker succumbed to a cardiac arrest at his residence in New Eskaton, Dhaka. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It is reported that Heron had contacted the caretaker of his house, informing him of the physical discomfort he was experiencing. However, due to the room being locked from inside, he was unable to reach promptly.

Upon subsequent assistance from neighbors who forced the door open, Heron was found in an unconscious state inside his room.

Abu Tauhid Heron, originally from Khalishpur, Khulna, directed the film "Adam", starring Yash Rohan, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Raisul Islam Asad, and Shahiduzzaman Selim in leading roles. The shooting of another film titled "Wrong Road", directed by him, had recently been completed.

Eid Day 5: What to watch on television today
Read more

Eid Day 5: What to watch on television today

This news of the untimely demise of a talented filmmaker comes as a shock to the film fraternity and his admirers. Abu Taher Hiran's contributions to Bangladeshi cinema, particularly through his recent work, "Adam", have been widely acclaimed.

Related topic:
adamAbu Tauhid Heron
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The state of Eid cinemas

I was really happy fans couldn’t recognise me: Oishee

I was really happy fans couldn’t recognise me: Oishee

High Court bench rejects hearing against ‘Adam’ on Sunday

High Court bench rejects hearing against ‘Adam’ on Sunday

Adom

First look unveiled of Yash and Oishee starrer ‘Adam’

Trailer of Oishee, Yash starrer ‘Adam’ out, film coming this Eid 

|বাংলাদেশ

ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ ঘোষণার ১২ বছরেও সংস্কার হয়নি সেতু

লোহার বিমের ওপর কংক্রিট ঢালাইয়ে সেতুটি নির্মাণ করা হলেও কংক্রিটের ঢালাই উঠে গেছে। সেখানে কাঠ দিয়ে পাটাতন করে দেওয়া হয়েছে

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

হাওরে আলপনার পক্ষ-বিপক্ষ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X