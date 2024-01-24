Anisha-Jibon reunite for new song ‘Ami Tomari Sathe’

A few months ago, Atiya Anisha and Robiul Islam Jibon achieved new milestones by securing the National Film Awards. While the award for Best Lyricist went to Jibon, the Best Female Singer Award went to Atiya Anisha. Even though they won for different songs, the duo had previously worked together.

Following their National Award win, they recently unveiled a new song titled "Ami Tomari Sathe". Mahabubul Haque Tonmay has crafted this romantic composition which was penned by Jibon.

The song is a part of the drama named "Tomarei Sathe", directed by L R Sohel and featuring Khairul Basar and Priyontee Urbee. The drama has gained favorable reviews, resulting in the separate release of its soundtrack on the YouTube channel of KS Entertainment.

Regarding the new song, Jibon remarked, "I have known Anisha for a long time. I wrote her very first original song 'Megher Khame'. Consequently, this project holds a special significance for us. It also marks our first collaboration this year, and the positive reception from the audience since its release suggests that our efforts have been worthwhile."

Meanwhile, Anisha expressed, "This song is a personal favourite of mine. It stands out with differences in voice, melody, and singing. Those who have listened to it have given positive feedback. I am optimistic that the song will gradually find its way to a wider audience."

It's worth mentioning that Jibon received the Best Lyricist Award at the National Film Awards 2022 for the song Dheere Dheere" from "Poran". Simultaneously, Anisha was honoured with her award for the song "Ei Shohorer Pothe Pothe" from the film "Payer Chhaap".