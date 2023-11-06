‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ hits No 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart

It seems like Taylor Swift is on a spree to break records at top charts. The singer debuted at the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart with Swift "1989 (Taylor's Version)," within the first week of its release.

The album, which was released on October 27, is Swift's 13th number one album on the Billboard chart.

This year's album sales surpassed the previous year's record, which was achieved with the release of the original version in 2014.

"1989" (Taylor's Version)" also had the largest launch of any album, according to Billboard. This was decided by unit sales since Adele's 25th birthday in 2015.

Taylor's full-length studio albums and re-recorded projects have all charted at number one, from 2008's "Fearless" until 2023's "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

Taylor posted on Instagram last week, "I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly.Never in my wildest fantasies could I fathom how much enchantment you'd bring into my life for so long."

"This is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through, and all this love between us that is still glowing in the deepest dark," she continued. With gratitude and wild wonder, I present to you my version of 1989.It has been patiently awaiting your arrival," concluded her post.

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" contains multiple tracks from the vault, more than any of her other re-releases combined. "To be honest, this is my favourite re-recording I've ever done because the 5 From the Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever abandoned. But only for a short time!The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways," stated the singer.