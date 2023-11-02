Music
Taylor Swift Eras Tour to run on Star Cineplex

Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift's fans- it's time for you all to rejoice as you will get to witness Taylor Swift's incredible journey "The Eras Tour" at Star Cineplex. 

"It's time to join us for The Eras Tour at Star Cineplex, to witness Taylor Swift's incredible journey of Fearless beginnings to Red hot moments, and beyond! Don't Blame us if you can't resist being enchanted," read their post. 

Since the announcement, the post has become viral amongst Swifties. One of the fans wrote, "I literally cried when I saw you all weren't bringing this movie. I literally bawled my eyes out. This is a dream come true. Thank you so much."

While another wrote, "I thought you guys would never bring this one but now I'm happy & excited. So excited. "

Star Cineplex has yet to announce the release date of "The Eras Tour. " Earlier on, Star Cineplex announced on their 19th anniversary that they want to showcase Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's concerts to their fans. 

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour surpassed $200 million at the global box office over the weekend, according to a press release issued by the film's distributor AMC on Monday. 

The film, which documents the celebrated, career-spanning tour of the pop diva, 33, reached the huge milestone barely three weeks after its worldwide release on October 13. 

Taylor Swift
