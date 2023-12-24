13th ‘Sanjeeb Utshob’ to be held today

The 13th edition of "Sanjeeb Utshob", in loving memory of celebrated journalist, lyricist, musician, and political activist Sanjeeb Choudhury, is going to be held today (December 24).

The Sanjeeb Utshob Udjapon Parishad has been organising the event at the University of Dhaka (DU) every year since 2010. Marking the 59th birth anniversary of the celebrated musician, the organisation arranged a musical event this year as well.

Popular musicians Limon, Joy Shariar, Muiz Mahfuz, Khayam Sanu Sandhi, Ahmed Hasan Sunny, Sahos Mostafiz, Rajesh Majumdar, Rashed and Ghunpoka amongst others, will perform at the event.

The event will begin at 4 PM at the TSC's Sanjeeb Chattar of the University of Dhaka. Noted musicians, writers and journalists are scheduled to attend it.

Sanjeeb Chowdhury's premature demise in 2007, at the age of 42, left an irreparable void in the lives of many fans, friends and family. One of the founding members of the Bangladeshi band, "Dalchhut", Sanjeeb Chowdhury, penned lyrics for and composed some of the most popular melodies in the past two decades. His journalistic work and political ideologies are remembered and admired to date.