Polls code takes a back seat in Dhaka

From the untimely blare of loudspeakers to election camps mushrooming everywhere and the cityscape being marred by posters on every available surface, needless to say, electioneering is going on in full swing in the capital.

At the same time, electoral code violations are also rampant.

These correspondents visited at least 10 Dhaka constituencies in the past few days, spanning from Rampura to Old Dhaka, covering all areas in between.

At Trimohoni Bridge, a large bamboo gate with a replica of a boat placed on top of it has been set up by supporters of Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the Awami League candidate for Dhaka-9.

The entrance of the "Deb Mandir" temple at Basabo has also been turned into a similar kind of gate.

As per Section 10(a) of the electoral code of conduct, setting up such gates is not permitted.

Such gates are present in several other places, including one of Md Solaimon Selim, AL candidate for Dhaka-7, in Lalbagh area.

Two cars of posters plastered all over them -- one of Wakil Uddin at the entrance of Hatirjheel near Rampura, the other of Hasibur Rahman Manik at Old Dhaka -- were also observed.

Hasibur is an independent candidate, while Wakil an AL contender in Dhaka-11.

According to 7,1(c) of the electoral code, posters cannot be plastered on cars, trucks, steamers, trains, water vessels, or rickshaws.

Meanwhile, it seems like the Election Commission forgot to tell the candidates of Dhaka that posters can only be hung, and electric poles, road dividers, road lamps, and similar structures are off limits, as candidates from all parties, including smaller ones, continue to display their posters on these surfaces.

In Paltan and Gulistan, several banners of Bahauddin Nasim, AL candidate for Dhaka-8, were visible on electric poles, road lamps, and similar structures. Md Rasel Kabir, candidate of Muktijote, MA Yusuf of Trinamool BNP, and other small players did the same.

Near Dhaka University's Jagannath Hall, two election camps belonging to Nasim were established on footpaths. One of these camps entirely obstructed the movement of pedestrians, leaving no space for walking.

Setting up camps that hinder people's movement or occupy commonly used areas is prohibited under Section 10(d) of the electoral code.

Besides, there should not be more than one such camp per union or city corporation ward, as per the same section.

If pandals are built, they cannot be bigger than 400 square feet. Such camps are not allowed to serve soft drinks or food or give out any type of gift to voters.

Meanwhile, in Old Dhaka, it became abundantly clear that polls code had taken a vacation, with everyone, especially the supporters of AL duo Md Sayeed Khokon of Dhaka-6 and Solaiman Selim of Dhaka-7, flouting the rules as if they were mere suggestions.

In the narrow alleys of Old Dhaka, it appeared that every conceivable surface -- walls, homes, market entrances -- had volunteered to display posters of the candidates.

Even heritage sites like Lalbagh Fort, Ahsan Manzil, and Bahadur Shah Park were not spared.

Also, Sayeed and Solaiman featured their fathers' images in the posters, a move that defies the guidelines set by sections 7(3) and 7(4), which permit visuals of only the candidate, their symbols, and the image of their party chief.

In many Dhaka areas, supporters hung posters asking for votes for their preferred candidates, which is a violation of the same sections.

While visiting Dhaka 6, 7, and 10 constituencies, plastic-coated posters of the respective ruling party nominees for those constituencies, Sayeed Khokon, Mohammad Solaiman Salim, and actor Ferdous Ahmed, were also seen in abundance.

The same was the case for Dhaka 8 and 9. Other political party candidates, like SM Sarwar of Bangladesh Islami Front, a candidate from Dhaka-8, were also seen using laminated posters.

Besides, supporters were seen campaigning with loudspeakers in Solaiman's constituency, and near Bijoy Sarani signal at a camp of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan after 8:00pm, which is a violation as per Section 13 of the relevant law.

Until Wednesday evening, the electoral enquiry committees, formed by the EC to probe polls irregularities, issued show-cause notices to 589 candidates and their supporters over allegations of breaching the code of conduct.

The number was 256 from November 23 to December 26.

Several EC officials said about 40 percent of violators are either AL candidates or their supporters.

They said the highest 131 violations were reported in Dhaka region.

In the report, EC Anisur Rahman said, "Several incidents of violations [of the code of conduct] have been reported this time, but the number is less than those of the previous polls."

The EC may fine the person or the registered political party concerned Tk 20,000 to Tk 1 lakh and also cancel the candidature of an aspirant.

The campaign for the January 7 polls, which began on December 18, ends at 8:00am today.