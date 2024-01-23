M’singh city polls Mar 9

Cumilla mayoral by-election same day, upazila polls after Eid

The Election Commission will hold the polls to the Mymensingh City Corporation and the Cumilla City Corporation mayoral by-polls on March 9.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman announced the date yesterday.

While talking with reporters at the EC office, he also said the first phase of upazila parishad election will be held after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Polls in Mymensingh and Cumilla will take place from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break using the electronic voting machines, Anisur said.

Awami League mayoral candidate Ekramul Haque Titu was elected uncontested in the last Mymensingh city elections held on May 5, 2019.

Councillors for 33 general wards and 11 reserved wards were also elected at the election.

The mayoral post of Cumilla City Corporation remained vacant since December 13 last year, following the death of mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat.

Arfanul was elected in 2022 defeating two-time mayor Monirul Haque Sakku.