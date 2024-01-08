JP slumps to its worst showing Wins 11 seats

Jatiyo Party suffered a debacle in yesterday's national polls as its candidates won only 11 seats, sources at the party chairman's office said.

This is the party's worst polls results since the restoration of democracy in the country in 1990 following the fall of late president HM Ershad.

In the 1991 polls, the JP vied for 221 seats and won 35.

In the previous two polls in 1996 and 2001, the party bagged 32 and 14 seats respectively. In 2008, the JP won 27 seats taking part in the polls under the Awami League-led grand alliance.

In the lopsided polls in 2014, JP candidates were elected from 34 constituencies. In 2018, the party secured 22 seats running under the AL-led grand alliance.

Yesterday's 11 winners are Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Thakurgaon-3), GM Quader (Rangpur-3), AKM Mostafizur Rahman (Kurigram-1), Shariful Islam Jinnah (Bogura-2), Ashrafuzzaman (Satkhira-2), Ruhul Amin Hawlader (Patuakhali-1), Golam Kibria Tipu (Barishal-3), Mujibul Haque Chunnu (Kishoreganj-3), AKM Salim Osman (Narayanganj-5), Masud Uddin Chowdhury (Feni-3), and Anisul Islam Mahmud (Chattogram-5), said JP Joint Office Secretary Mahmud Alam.

In paper, the JP fielded candidates in 265 constituencies. But around 230 party nominees were not in the election field as they were largely inactive in campaigning, JP insiders said.

After hectic discussions, the ruling AL left 26 seats for the JP from where the party withdrew its candidates. All the 11 JP winners are from those shared seats.

Meanwhile, JP Chairman GM Quader yesterday said he feared that a one-party rule will be established in the country by "sacrificing their candidates at the end".

He also said his party was being used as a scapegoat for this purpose.

"As we have joined the electoral race, there is no scope for boycotting right now. We have to announce programmes after seeing the polls results," he said replying to a query from a journalist after overseeing voting in Rangpur-3.

Meanwhile, 11 candidates JP withdrew from the polls race halfway through alleging widespread irregularities, including stuffing of ballots and capturing of polling centres in their respective areas.