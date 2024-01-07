National Election 2024
National Election 2024

Jashore-1 independent candidate boycotts polls

Star Digital Report
Ashraful Alam Liton, the independent candidate from Jashore-1, has boycotted the election.

He took the decision claiming that supporters of the ruling party candidate were stuffing ballots publicly, hurling crude bombs, and forced his 55 polling agents to leave the voting centres.

Liton, also the former mayor, made the declaration while addressing a briefing at his election campaign office, reports our Benapole Correspondent.

More to follow...

