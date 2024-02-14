Webtoon recommendations for the romantic in you

If you are into a lot of angst, this webtoon is perfect for you. It’s not a typical love story of second chance, but an emotional roller coaster ride

Post the pandemic, webtoons have gained popularity for their art and plots, particularly in the romance genre. They follow a pay-per-chapter system that allows talented authors and artists to create stories for readers all over the world. Apps like Tapas and Webtoon attract the audience with beautiful art styles and characterisations. As Valentine's Day draws nearer, romantic web toons will be the perfect way to enjoy some sweet love stories.

So, here's a list of recommendations to watch out for.

Marry My Husband

Status: Complete

Writer: Shin Yoo-Dam

Jiwon, a 37-year-old cancer patient, is betrayed and killed by her husband, Minwhan, and her best friend, Sumin. However, instead of dying, Jiwon is transported back in time 10 years before her marriage. Knowing what future awaits her, Jiwon will take revenge on those who wronged her by transferring her fate to someone else. The only way to do that it is to manipulate Sumin into marrying Minwhan. Aiding Jiwon in this journey is her ex-boss, Jinhyuk, who has a secret of his own.

Don't be fooled by the revenge theme. This webtoon is fun with witty characters and two very strong lead characters. Jiwon grows from a timid wife to a confident woman. Jinhyuk supports her ambitions and helps Jiwon to bloom into a successful woman. The other characters are equally supportive and fun. The villains will annoy you a lot, but watching them fall is so satisfying!

There's a K-Drama adaptation too! Don't forget to check it out.

Honey Lemon

Status: Ongoing

Writer: Courtneywirthit

Kyoungmi has a successful writing career, an ambitious boyfriend, and millions of fans. Her latest script won outstanding drama series, and Kyoungmi is on top of the world. However, Kyoungmi is suffering from writer's block. On top of that, her boyfriend demeans her dreams which deteriorates their relationship. When Kyoungmi runs into Joonhyung at a cafe, she realises there are things more important than success. With the help of her friend, she sees the beauty in life, work, and love.

Honey Lemon is simple and relatable without exaggerated drama. It follows Kyoungmi and her discoveries in life. Her and Joonhyung's budding friendship gives both of them the strength to face life head-on. It's a heartwarming story which will teach you about love and life from a refreshing perspective.

The web toon also has a music feature, so read it with your headphones on!

I Made a Deal With the Devil

Status: Ongoing

Writer: KazzenIX

Eva had it all in her life. She elevated her family's company and made it into a successful venture only to be stabbed in the back. When she was ousted from the company by her parents and relatives, Eva vows to take back what's hers. She comes across a mysterious man, Gage, who offers her a deal she cannot refuse. In exchange, Eva has to fulfil his condition. Eva agrees, but what happens when one makes a deal with the devil himself?

Gisel.arts does a stellar job with the artwork in this webtoon. The characters and settings are beautiful with vivid colours which make the story even better. Eva is not a pushover, and she knows what she wants. Her relationship with Gage is a whirlwind of emotions, but they complement each other in every way. Despite the mysteries surrounding Gage, the couple overcome all obstacles and take down their enemies with style.

Those who are looking for a fusion of passionate romance and fantasy should check this one out.

Go Away Romeo

Status: Ongoing

Creator: Paintword

Shakespeare fans will rejoice in this retelling of his classic! Go Away Romeo is an alternate take on Romeo and Juliet.

Five years have passed since Romeo and Juliet's deaths. Rosaline, Juliet's cousin, has a son, Mino, born out of wedlock, and no one knows who the father is. After living in the shadows for years, Rosaline had to reveal herself to defend her son. Her actions catch the eye of Count Paris, Juliet's ex-fiance. As tensions brew, Rosaline and Paris work together to uncover secrets which are buried under the graves. The only problem is, those graves are empty. Are Romeo and Juliet dead? Or is this all part of a bigger conspiracy?

This story is all about family. Rosaline and Paris develop a healthy relationship based on trust and respect. Adding to it is the political tensions, especially between the Montagues and Capulets. Each character brings a unique motive, adding complexity to the story.

But beware. You will absolutely despise the villain.

Duchess of the Glass House

Status: Complete

Creators: AIRR, Tak Lee

Rayna was neglected by her father and forced into a loveless marriage with Duke Edgar. The only hope in her life was her son. When Rayna mysteriously falls ill, the Duke takes her son away and hands him to another woman. Rayna dies with many regrets, but to her shock, she gets another shot at life. She wakes up back in time as her pregnant self. This time, Rayna is determined to raise her son well and not let her husband ruin her happiness. However, Edgar has changed and suddenly becomes attentive towards Rayna, confusing her. Why did Rayna come back to life? What's Edgar's secret?

If you are into a lot of angst, this webtoon is perfect for you. It's not a typical love story of second chance, but an emotional roller coaster ride. Rayna's maternal love and Edgar's regrets are heartbreaking.

So, if you want to satiate the romance lover in you, then pick up these webtoons. And do not forget to support the authors and artists by reading from the original apps and platforms!

Tashnuva Sumaiya Islam loves to read romance and thriller webtoons. Send her suggestions at [email protected].