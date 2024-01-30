6 magazines accepting international submissions for fiction, poetry, and everything in between

To help save you the effort and to hopefully nudge you a little to submit your work, here are a few magazines around the world accepting international submissions for this year

One of the few vital ways for a writer to build on their skills is to practise, and one way to grow your portfolio as well as your readership is to submit your work to magazines around the world to make sure your writing is reaching new audiences across the globe.

It can be scary to put yourself out there, to think that someone might be reading something you poured your heart and soul into and not like it. But this year, I urge writers to work on your pieces, be brave and share your work with magazines who can help deliver that work to readers.

And so, to help save you the effort and to hopefully nudge you a little to submit your work, here are a few magazines around the world accepting international submissions for this year:



Small World City

Submission Fee: BDT 0

Submission Dates: Rolling

It would be a crime to not talk about Dhaka's very own literary magazine Small World City. They take submissions for speculative fiction throughout the year and publish issues every quarter, leaving you plenty of chances to get published!

Go through their website at https://smallworldcity.com/.

PRISM International

Submission Fee: BDT 246 ($3 CAD)

Submission Dates: Rolling

PRISM International introduces itself as the oldest literary magazine in Western Canada. Born from writers out of UBC's Creative Writing department, they publish writers based in Canada and those from around the world. With published novelists and poets as editors, this magazine, while mostly well known for their fiction and poetry, doesn't have limitations on what you can submit. Anything ranging from creative non-fiction, drama, translations and regular features are accepted.

Go check out their details at: https://prismmagazine.ca/.

AGNI

Submission Fee: BDT 329 ($3 USD) via the online portal or BDT 0 via email.

Submission Dates: February 15 to May 31

AGNI is a literary magazine under Boston University and accepts international submissions for all kinds of work. Their interests are listed to be in personal essays, think pieces, memoirs, poetry and short stories. Their compensation can range from $20 all the way up to a maximum of $300.

For more details on their submission guidelines visit, https://agnionline.bu.edu/submit.

The Sun Magazine

Submission Fee: BDT 274 ($2.50 USD)

Submission Dates: Rolling

The Sun Magazine publishes poetry, essays and fiction, with their focus being on ensuring the writing is based in vulnerability, honesty and emotion. Not only do they accept writing submissions but also photographs from creators around the world. Their compensation fee can range from $200 and up depending on the number of pages.

Poetry London

Submission Fee: BDT 274 ($2.50 USD)

Submission Dates: Rolling

The Pomegranate London

Submission Fee: BDT 0

Submission Dates: Rolling

The Pomegranate London is a biannual art and literary magazine that publishes short stories, poems, and essays on artists. They are on the lookout for writers and artists with a fresh take on their craft. They publish new and previously published work. Learn more about their guidelines at: https://thepomegranatelondon.com/writing-submissions.

If you find that these magazines don't publish the kind of work you want to submit, there are several more magazines, not listed here, that not only accept international submissions but also compensate them!



On top of it all, our very own Star Literature is always accepting fiction and poetry submissions.

So what are you waiting for? Go write!

Syeda Erum Noor is devoted to learning about the craft of writing and is an avid reader who can talk endlessly about the magic of books. Reach her at @syedaerumnoorwrites.