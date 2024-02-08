3-day conference to be held in honor of literary magazine’s 20th anniversary

There will be a total of seven sessions held over the course of February 8, 9, and 10 where various topics will be discussed by participants, ranging from litterateurs, artists, and accomplished literary personalities

Kali O Kalam, a monthly literary magazine on literature, art and culture--having debuted with the goal to address the scarcity of noteworthy literary magazines--celebrated its 20 years of existence in January 2024.

The literary magazine is most well-known for its blend of writers both, young and veteran, who practice their craft through the lens of creativity and mindfulness. In order to celebrate, Kali O Kalam has organised a three-day literary conference, to be held at Bengal Shilpalaya in Dhanmondi from February 8 to 10.

Set to be inaugurated on Thursday, February 8, 2024, the literary conference will hold a discussion in honor of their 20th anniversary. The keynote speaker, Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Chowdhury and artist and Professor Emeritus Rafiqun Nabi will be leading the conversations. Alongside them, Historian and Professor Muntassir Mamun, Professor Emeritus of Calcutta University Chinmoy Guha and fiction writer and playwright Imdadul Haq Milon will be present to participate in and contribute to the discussion.

There will be a total of seven sessions held over the course of February 8, 9, and 10 where various topics will be discussed by participants, ranging from litterateurs, artists, and accomplished literary personalities.

Sessions throughout the conference will cover the journey of Bengali poetry and literature, the importance of the Liberation War of Memory and the impact that it has had on today's society, movies and drama, women and their obstacles in society, folklore and culture, creativity in contemporary literature, film, art and architecture, and the contributions of today's youth to politics, society, and development to Bangladesh.

Syeda Erum Noor is devoted to learning about the craft of writing and is an avid reader who can talk endlessly about the magic of books. Reach her at @syedaerumnoorwrites.