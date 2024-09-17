Chess
Sports Reporter
Tue Sep 17, 2024 12:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 12:19 PM

Chess

Bangladesh women’s team victorious in round six of Chess Olympiad

Sports Reporter
Photo: BCF

Both Bangladesh men's and women's teams produced good results in the sixth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

The men's team drew 2-2 with four-GM-studded Hungary B while the women's team defeated Uruguay 3.5-0.5 in the sixth round.

With the draw, the Bangladesh men's team climbed to the 61st spot from 74th with seven points from six rounds while the women's team jumped to 57th from 75th with seven points from six rounds.

In the open section, Grandmaster (GM) Niaz Murshed beat GM Papp Gabor, Fahad Rahman drew with GM Kozak Adam, FIDE Master (FM) MAnon Reza Neer lost to GM Banusz Tamas, GM Enamul Hossain Rajib drew with GM Antal Gergely.

The men's team will play against Slovakia today in the seventh round.

In the women's section, WFM Noshin Anjum drew WFM Quevedo Andreina, Walijah Ahmed beat Fabra Nahiara, Wadifa beat Cardozo Camila and WIM Rani Hamid beat Altesor Caterina.

The women's team will play against Dominican Republic today.

