Chess Olympiad: Women's team secure another big win

Bangladesh women's chess team at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Hungary. Photo: 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad

Bangladesh women's chess team continued to deliver surprising results in the 45th Chess Olympiad, as they defeated a strong Swedish side 2.5-1.5 in the eighth round in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday.

In four matches played between Bangladesh and Sweden, WCM Walijah Ahmed lost to GM Cramling Pia, WCM Nusrat Jahan Alo defeated WIM Agrest Inna, WFM Wadifa Ahmed drew with WFM Cramling Bellon Anna, and WIM Rani Hamid beat Zaritovskaja Margarita.

With their fifth triumph, Bangladesh jumped 12 places to secure the 28th position in the women's section with 11 points from eight rounds. They are set to face Argentina today.

On the other hand, Bangladesh men's team slipped to 84th place following their third overall defeat, losing 3-1 to Kazakhstan in the open section yesterday.

In the open section, IM Fahad Rahman drew with GM Makhnev Denis, and FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia drew with IM Ansat Aldiyar, but FM Manon Reza Neer and GM Niaz Murshed lost to GM Nogerbek Kazybek and GM Suleymenov Alisher, respectively.

Bangladesh, who have secured eight points from as many rounds, will face Albania today.