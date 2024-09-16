Bangladesh pass mixed day in Chess Olympiad

Teams from Bangladesh produced a mixed result in the fifth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad on Sunday.

The men's team returned to winning ways, beating Jordan 3-1 while the women's team drew 2-2 with Botswana.

Bangladesh men's team leapfrogged to 74th position from 78th with six points from five rounds while the women's team slipped to 74th from 65th with five points from five rounds.

In the open section, International Master (IM) Fahad Raham beat Grandmaster (GM) Ahmad Al Khatib, FIDE Master (FM) Manon Reja Neer beat IM Loay Sameer, GM Enamul Hossain Razib beat Candidate Master (CM) Saif Malek and FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia lost to Anas Khwaira.

In the women's section, WFM Noshin Anjum lost to Anas Khwaira, WFM Walijah Ahmed drew with WCM Gabatshwarwe Refilwe, WCM drew against WCM Mosweu Atlang Amolemo while WIM Rani Hamid beat Rebatenne Boitshepo.

Bangladesh men's team will play Hungary B team while women's team will play against Uruguay today.