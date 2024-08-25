Violence on campus: NSU faculty members express concern

Faculty members of North South University (NSU) expressed their concerns regarding an incident that took place at the NSU campus on August 21. In a statement, the faculty members said that a group entered the campus premises with firearms and verbally assaulted a few faculty members present there.

The statement reads as follows:

We, concerned faculty members of North South University, vehemently condemn the incidents of violence and intimidation that took place on our campus in the afternoon of August 21, 2024.

A group of individuals entered the NSU campus with firearms and verbally assaulted some faculty members who were at the premises.

While addressing a gathering of agitated students, one of the individuals incited the students to participate in "mob justice" and urged them to throw a member of the administration off the rooftop. Videos of this life-threatening provocation were widely circulated on social media.

As members of the community who want a respectful and peaceful academic and working environment for all concerned, we wholeheartedly condemn such actions. There is no room for such violent intimidation on NSU campus.

After the successful participation of NSU students during the July revolution where faculty members also stood by them for their rightful demands, such violent intimidation threatens the climate of justice and the revolutionary spirit.

Thanking you

Concerned Faculty Members of North South University

- End of statement