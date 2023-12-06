DU, DIU among top 1000 universities in QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024

The Sustainability Rankings compiled the world's universities that are leading the way in social and environmental sustainability. The parameters of environmental impact, social impact, and governance served as the three indicators used to gauge an institution's overall social impact.

A total of six Bangladeshi universities were featured on the list, with Dhaka University (DU) ranking at 637 and Daffodil International University in the 901-920 bracket.

North South University ranked in the 1511-1200 bracket. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) all ranked in the last category, which is 1201+.