Professor Dr Abu Taher made new Chittagong University VC

Professor Mohammad Abu Taher was today appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Chittagong University.

He is a member of the University Grants Commission and a professor of management at CU, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

CU Chancellor and President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Prof Taher as the VC today, said the education ministry in a notification.

In the notification signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Shatarupa Talukdar, Abu Taher has been appointed temporarily as the vice-chancellor of Chittagong University under Section 12 (2) of Chittagong University Act-1973.

The notification further said the president and chancellor can cancel the appointment at any time if he deems it necessary.

Taher will get the salary and allowances equal to his current position as vice-chancellor. He will enjoy other benefits related to the position as per the rules.

He will have to remain on the university campus full-time as the university's chief executive officer.

Prof Taher is replacing Shireen Akhtar, the first female VC of the university.

Taher hails from Kanchana village of Satkania upazila in Chattogram.

After graduating from Kanchana High School, he was admitted to Chittagong College for higher secondary education. After that, he completed higher education and research from Chittagong University, Inha University in South Korea, and Texas A&M University, USA.

At the beginning of his career, Abu Taher started teaching in Chattogram Government Commerce College after passing BCS examination in 1985.

In 1995, he joined Chittagong University as a teacher in the management department. He became a professor in this department in 2004.