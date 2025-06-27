HSC, equivalent exams begin

19,759 absent on first day

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations began across the country yesterday with the Bangla First Paper test.

The examinations started at 10:00am at 2,797 centres nationwide. Written exams are scheduled to continue until August 10, with practical exams set for August 11–21.

A total of 12,51,111 students are registered under different education boards to take the examinations this year. The total number of examinees is 81,882 fewer than last year.

According to the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, 19,759 candidates were absent on the first day of the exams, including 14,513 from the general education boards, 4,196 from the Madrasa board, and 1,050 from the Technical board.

Meanwhile, 43 candidates were expelled for malpractice on the first day, the committee also said.

Amid a rise in Covid-19 and dengue cases, the coordination committee has enforced strict health guidelines at all venues, said Prof Khandoker Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and head of the committee.

During a visit to Vashantek Government College centre in the capital, Education Adviser Prof Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar told reporters that strict vigilance would prevent any question paper leaks this year.

He said a peaceful environment prevailed amid stringent safety protocols across centres on the first day. Schools were also instructed to maintain cleanliness to combat dengue, he added.