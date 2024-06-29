HSC, equivalent exams begin tomorrow

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations will commence across the country tomorrow, with a total of 14,50,790 students set to participate.

These students from 9,463 educational institutions will sit for their exams at 2,275 centres.

Of the total examinees, 11,28,281 students are from the nine General Education Boards, 88,076 from the Madrasha Board, and 2,34,433 from the Technical Education Board. Additionally, 281 students will take the exams from eight overseas centres.

This year's candidate count shows an increase from last year's 13,59,342 examinees.

According to the routine, HSC written exams will continue till August 11 and practical exams will be held from August 12 to August 21.

Besides, the examinations under the Technical Board will continue till July 18 and their practical exams will begin on July 19 and will continue till August 4.

All examinees have been asked to enter the exam centers 30 minutes before the examinations start and the concerned will be informed about the question paper code through SMS 25 minutes before the exams start.

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam centres, except for the in-charges, who are allowed to carry a mobile phone.

Besides, no one except examinees, center invigilators , teams of the ministry, teams of boards, local administration and upazila administration team and security personnel will be allowed in the exam centres.

To ensure smooth conduct, a Quick Response Team (QRT) from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will be on standby to assist examinees.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman shared the information at a press conference on the occasion of HSC and equivalent exams at DMP Media Center on Thursday.