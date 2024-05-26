‘Keeron-Mastercard Chattogram Career Fest’ held at University of Chittagong

Excellence Bangladesh and the Marketing Society for Leadership Proliferation jointly organized "Keeron & Mastercard Presents Chattogram Career Fest 2024", at the University of Chittagong (CU) on Saturday (May 18) in association with BSRM, powered by BEE Global Consultancy and Checkmate Events as the documentation partner.

Over 400 students from CU and other universities in Chattogram attended the career fest at the Faculty of Business Administration Auditorium of the university.

The Chattogram Career Fest was divided into two sessions. The opening ceremony featured opening remarks by Excellence Bangladesh's Executive Board Member Mahbub A. Rahman, Head of Marketing Naheed Ahsan and Founder Benjir Abrar.

Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Abu Taher inaugurated the career fest, while Department of Marketing Chairperson Professor Dr. Tunazzina Sultana chaired the ceremony.

Professor Dr. Md. Abu Taher, in his speech as chief guest, said, "The number of graduates from the university is increasing every year, but there are not enough job opportunities. Students all over the world are becoming proficient in various languages and skills. Our students need to achieve that. University students need to do research work. The university will provide financial assistance to those who will work in research. Students need to acquire various skills along with education."



He later urged the students to fill the skills and qualifications that they are lacking.

In the second session of the event, 22 guests, including CEOs and founders of various corporate and non-corporate organizations, were present as guest speakers. Five panel discussions were attended by 19 speakers along with 3 keynote speeches.

The guest speakers were ACI Logistics Limited's Swapno Managing Director Sabbir Nasir, Build Icon Consultancies Limited's Founder and Managing Partner Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, CEO of Bdjobs Fahim Mashroor, BRAC Bank CMO Indraneel Chattopadhyay and RANCON (Real Estate & Sea Fishing) CEO Tanvir Shahriar Rimon.

Prothom Alo's Chief Digital Business Officer Jabed Sultan Pias, Mentor Chittagong's Managing Partner Manzuma Morshed, Moner Bondhu's Founder and CEO Tahwida Shiropa, Amal Foundation's Founder and Director Esrat Karim Eve, Nijer Bolar Moto Ekta Golpo Foundation's Founder Iqbal Bahar Zahid, Grameen Danone Foods Limited's Managing Director Dipesh Nag, The Daily Star's Feature Editor and Head of Content Marketing Ehsanur Raza, United News of Bangladesh's Digital Product Lead and Founder of Rantages Rumman Kalam, Impact Academy's CEO Nafees Salim, Writer and Creative Director Kingkor Ahsan, Beads Economy Limited's Managing Director Zeeshan Kingshuk Huq, Farhanas' Brainstorm Founder Khan Farhana, Syngenta Bangladesh Limited's Sales Director Imtiaz Chowdhury, d-logiK's Founder and CEO Sanjid Hossain and The Daily Star's Chief Business Officer and Keeron's Chief Operating Officer Tajdin Hasan were also present in the event.

In addition, a music session was conducted by Sadi Mohammad Shahnewaz and the special attraction of the event was Actor and Director Saraf Ahmed.

The career fest provided a platform for students to connect with industry leaders, learn about career opportunities, and develop their professional skills. It was a valuable event for students who are preparing to enter the workforce.