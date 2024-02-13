This Valentine's Day, I’m in love with my coursework

I often find myself wondering about the universal appeal of Valentine's Day, questioning if others bask in its glory as fervently as I do. Observing couples engaging in romantic escapades, I can't help but wonder: do they experience the sheer ecstasy that courses through my veins? I daresay, that the love I harbour is unparalleled, for it is directed at something that reciprocates with indifference – my coursework. No love is quite as unconditional, no devotion so divinely unrequited.

Ah, the excitement of an academic affair, where passion meets intellect in a waltz of perpetual deadlines. Cupid, take note – my heart belongs to the elusive charm of essay word counts and the tantalising allure of presentations.

How utterly enchanting it is to bask in the radiant glory of my coursework, a true reflection of my personality. Today, on this sunny day, I shall savour each minuscule droplet of wisdom bestowed upon me by my esteemed courses. Of course, there will always be those who say, "Sadia, you're a loser, get a life." Ah, but what life could possibly rival the sheer ecstasy of my coursework? I graciously ignore the critics and move ahead with unwavering passion. For in the grand scheme of things, what love could possibly surpass the profound affection I hold for my coursework? Truly, none.

Oh, what an absolute delight it is when Valentine's Day graces us with its presence on a weekday! The sheer joy of spending this romantic occasion with the esteemed faculty, who generously sacrifice their personal enjoyment, is truly unparalleled. Their selfless dedication to ensuring that students experience the full academic splendour of Valentine's Day is, without a doubt, something to be admired.

One might be tempted to dismiss it as mere pettiness, but, oh, how I find myself overwhelmed with respect for such noble sacrifices. Truly, what better way to celebrate love than within the hallowed halls of academia, surrounded by the intellectual glow of textbooks and the faint scent of markers in the air? It's a privilege that words can barely capture.

Azra Humayra is majoring in Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka.