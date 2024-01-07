Top 10 student-friendly cities in the world: Dhaka ranks extremely low

The QS Best Student Cities 2024 lists the top student-friendly cities around the world. The cities have been ranked based on several factors including affordability, desirability, employer activity, university ranking, and so on.

Here's the full list of the 10 most student-friendly cities in the world according to the QS Best Student Cities 2024 rankings.

Top 10 student-friendly cities in the world Rank City Overall Score 1 London (United Kingdom) 100 2 Tokyo (Japan) 98 3 Seoul (South Korea) 97.6 4 Melbourne (Australia) 97.3 5 Munich (Germany) 97.1 6 Paris (France) 96.3 7 Sydney (Australia) 96.2 8 Berlin (Germany) 95 9 Zurich (Switzerland) 95 10 Boston (United States) 92.3

Out of the 160 cities in the list, Dhaka ranked 149th with a score of 44.1, one of the lowest in the 2024 QS Best Student Cities rankings.