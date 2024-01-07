Top News

Off Campus
Campus Desk
Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:29 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:41 PM

Top 10 student-friendly cities in the world: Dhaka ranks extremely low

Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:29 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:41 PM

The QS Best Student Cities 2024 lists the top student-friendly cities around the world. The cities have been ranked based on several factors including affordability, desirability, employer activity, university ranking, and so on. 

A photo of Colorado State University
Read more

5 American universities with acceptance rates over 90 percent

Here's the full list of the 10 most student-friendly cities in the world according to the QS Best Student Cities 2024 rankings.

Top 10 student-friendly cities in the world
Rank City Overall Score
1 London (United Kingdom) 100
2 Tokyo (Japan) 98
3 Seoul (South Korea) 97.6
4 Melbourne (Australia) 97.3
5 Munich (Germany) 97.1
6 Paris (France) 96.3
7 Sydney (Australia) 96.2
8 Berlin (Germany) 95
9 Zurich (Switzerland) 95
10 Boston (United States) 92.3

Out of the 160 cities in the list, Dhaka ranked 149th with a score of 44.1, one of the lowest in the 2024 QS Best Student Cities rankings. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Collage representing public speaking.

How to overcome the fear of public speaking

3d ago

5 YouTube channels to help you prepare for the SAT

The impact of privilege on US college applications

Concert organisers need to do better

Making your university application stand out

push notification