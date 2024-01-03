5 American universities with acceptance rates over 90 percent

Here are five American universities with acceptance rates over 90 percent.

University of Wyoming - 97%

QS 2024 World Ranking: 1001-1200

Located in Laramie, Wyoming, the University of Wyoming is a public land-grant research university. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate programmes. The university also offers a few certificate and pre-professional programmes in areas like cybersecurity, cultural studies, public health, etc. Some of the most popular majors at University of Wyoming include Nursing, Psychology, Criminal Justice, Mechanical Engineering, Accounting and Marketing.

University of Maine - 96%

QS 2024 World Ranking: N/A

The University of Maine – a public land-grant research university – is located in Orono, Maine and is known for different fields of study like Business, Management, Marketing, Engineering, and Social Sciences. The university offers around 100 majors and academic programmes alongside 30 doctoral programmes. It currently has over 600 international students from over 70 countries around the world.

North Dakota State University - 95%

QS 2024 World Ranking: N/A

North Dakota State University was originally founded as North Dakota Agricultural College in 1890. Currently, it offers degrees – both undergraduate and graduate – in Engineering, Business, Management, Health Professions, etc. The university is also one of the top public research universities in the US.

University of Utah - 95%

QS 2024 World Ranking: 441

The University of Utah is situated in Salt Lake City, Utah and is a public Tier 1 research university. The most popular majors at this university include Experimental Psychology, Communication, Biological Sciences, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Finance, Econometrics, etc. University of Utah offers admission in three-semester intakes – Spring, Fall, and Summer. The university currently has over 35,000 students with many of them coming from 130 different countries around the world.

Colorado State University - 90%

QS 2024 World Ranking: 409

Colorado State University is a public research university in Fort Collins, Colorado. Graduate applicants need a bachelor's degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a scale of 4.0. Undergraduate applicants need a high school degree with a GPA percentage ranging from 85-89 percent.

University acceptance rates may somewhat indicate how good of a chance one has at getting into a certain institution. However, it's to be remembered that these rates don't necessarily vouch for the quality of the respective universities. At the same time, these rates don't suggest how often scholarships are handed out. In fact, students who apply to universities with high acceptance rates usually face a lot of competition when it comes to securing scholarships.

Note: The numbers presented in this article haven't been provided by the institutions themselves. They are estimates collected from popular online sources.