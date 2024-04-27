Bus catches fire after collision with motorbike in Banani

A bus caught fire in the capital's Banani area today following a collision with a motorcycle.

The incident took place near Army Stadium around 4:00pm. Upon receiving the news, two fire engines rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control, said Shafiqul Islam, an assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

"The bus, traveling from Sherpur, was heading to Gabtoli Bus Terminal. As it approached near the Army Stadium, a motorcycle collided with it. At that moment, the motorcycle with two riders skidded and fell on the road, sliding underneath the moving bus.

"The collision resulted in a fire under the bus due to the friction, causing the motorcycle's fuel tank to explode," he said.

Within 30 minutes of the incident, fire service engines from Kurmitola arrived and managed to extinguish the flames.

There were a few passengers on the bus who got off it immediately as soon as the fire broke out, police said.

Kazi Sahan Haque, officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station, told The Daily Star the motorcycle took a U-turn hurriedly which led to the accident.

The two riders, who had minor injuries, left the Kurmitola General Hospital before police arrived, he added.