Cryptic Fate back with melodic homage to 1971

As members of the coveted ABC (Artcell, Black, and Cryptic Fate) generation, Cryptic Fate has been synonymous with heavy metal and hard rock for a few decades now. With three previous studio albums and cult classics such as "Bhoboghurey", "Agnibeena", and "Protibad", the band is no stranger to the spotlight.

And now, after an 18-year hiatus, they are finally back with their highly-anticipated album, Noy Maash. With nine songs clocking in at just under 50 minutes in duration, the album was worth the wait and will easily go down in history as one of the band's finest works.

It isn't a completely new album, so to speak. Tracks like "Bhorer Opekkha" and "Akromon" have been on the radio and people's playlists for about a decade already. Nevertheless, they fit seamlessly into the overarching narrative – the Liberation War of 1971.

The name Noy Maash is homage to our nine-month-long struggle for independence. Each song is part of a linear progression in the events leading up to our victory.

Things kick off with "Bhorer Opekkha", where heavy guitar riffs slowly build up against a backdrop of excerpts from Bangabandhu's historic 7th March speech. The song revolves around the massacre committed during Operation Searchlight and signals how darkness engulfs the country and a new dawn will only appear when we are liberated.

"Kalboishakhi" begins with a heavy chugging riff and narrates a rapid storm that shakes the fabric of society. It lays a fantastic foundation in the storyline for the following songs to shine.

The third track contains a massive surprise as "Bidayer Gaan" features vocals from fan-favourite artist and Aurthohin frontman Saidus Salehin Khaled Sumon, popularly known as Bassbaba Sumon. A comparatively softer track, the lyrics hit close to home. It tells the story of the brave young people who prepared to sacrifice their lives to join the war and the heart-wrenching tale of having to say goodbye to their mothers, possibly forever.

"Mohora" is my personal favourite from the album. It has more of a rock 'n roll feel, with frontman Shakib's vocals shining throughout.

There is hardly anything that hasn't already been said about the next song on the list, "Akromon", considering it has been the band's go-to showstopper for a decade now. The fast, heavy, gnarly song perfectly represents the full-scale brutality of the war and taking back what is ours.

"Bichchu", "Mitro", and "Buddhihotta" are not only masterful compositions in their own right but also remarkable progressions to the narrative. Each depicts the unwavering determination of our freedom fighters, the international aid we received from prominent journalists, artists, and well-wishers who stood beside us, and the heinous murder of our intellectuals during the dying days of the war. The band's creative genius truly took centre stage with their lyrics and storytelling.

The final track of the album is thematically fitting and worthy of applause. "Raater Shesh" is a clever nod to the sentiments diffused in "Bhorer Opekkha", as the victorious end of the war finally lifted the veil on the darkest period in our history.

One would think that a band that went almost two decades without releasing a new album would hardly have anything left in the tank. But Noy Maash proves exactly why Cryptic Fate deserves to be at the very top of the ladder. The album is a resounding testament to the sheer dedication that each member has towards their craft. As an avid fan of Bangladeshi band music, you really can't ask for anything better than this.

