Cryptic Fate releases new album after 18 years

Following a long wait of 18 years, popular musical band Cryptic Fate officially released a new album titled "Noy Maash" on Spotify last Sunday.

This marks the band's fourth album, with their last release being the third album, "Danob", in 2006. The new album consists of nine songs, all inspired by the events of the Liberation War of 1971. The songs within are "Bhorer Opekkha", "Kal Boishakhi", "Bidayer Gaan", "Mohora", "Akromon", "Bichchu", "Mitro", "Buddhihotta", and "Raater Shesh" – all written by Shakib Chowdhury.

Shakib Chowdhury, the band's leader and vocalist, shared his thoughts on the new album, saying, "If we divide the nine months of the Liberation War into nine parts, we can find many stories. It starts on the brutal night of March 25, 1971, depicting the uncertainties of a war among people."

"Bidding farewell to loved ones, going to war, seeking training beyond the border, launching attacks on Pakistani occupation forces after training, the significance of George Harrison and Anthony Mascarenhas's concerts for Bangladesh, the killing of intellectuals, and the ultimate achievement of our independence through victory – all make the story conveyed in the album."

"Although there are nine songs in the album, there is only one story. We have tried to take the listeners on a journey through a narrative," said the band leader.

As an addition to all the surprises the song titled "Bidayer Gaan" was sung by the lead vocalist of Aurthohin, Saidus Salehin Khaled Sumon, popularly known as Bassbaba Sumon. Regarding the song, Shakib Chowdhury said, "Sumon bhai was with us from the first day of our journey, supporting us all the way. It was a dream of mine to sing a song with him, and this song has made that dream come true."

The making of the album began in 2013 and took 11 years to complete. When asked about the delay, Shakib explained, "The problem lies with us. Three of us have full-time jobs, and it is difficult to maintain that constant hard work and effort you need to put behind making a full-fledged album. However, we made it and now we cannot wait to get our listeners' responses."

The lineup for the album includes Sarfaraz and Farhan on guitar, Rafa on drums and Shakib on vocals. Popular singer Raef Al Hasan Rafa, who also worked on this album, parted ways with Cryptic Fate last year and formed a new band called Avoid Rafa.

Following the Spotify release on Sunday, the band released their first song of the album, "Bhorer Opekkha", on their official YouTube channel. Cryptic Fate confirmed that they plan to release one song each day on their YouTube channel.