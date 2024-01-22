I don’t have cancer anymore: Bassbaba Sumon

Aurthohin's vocalist, Saidus Salehin Khaled Sumon, widely recognised as Bassbaba Sumon, fought a prolonged battle against cancer. Apart from other health issues, he underwent surgeries for eye and spine complications.

Yesterday, Sumon shared that he is now a cancer survivor but is facing challenges with his spine. Despite his current lean condition, he reassured his fans not to worry. He expressed gratitude, referring to his fans as his inspiration and superheroes.

Sumon shared on Facebook, "I'm not dealing with a life-threatening illness anymore, and there's no cancer in my body. While I do have spine issues that will need surgery down the line, it's not severe enough to hinder me from performing concerts or pose a risk to my life. You witnessed my concerts in 2021, 2022, and 2023, despite the challenges with my spine. Thankfully, my condition has significantly improved compared to before," he explained in his post.

Providing an update on his eye issues, he stated, "My eye condition is steadily getting better. The doctor anticipates that my eyes will return to normal by the end of February."

Bassbaba Sumon has lost more weight compared to before, and fans were worried about his recent weight loss.

"I've shed approximately 70 kgs over the past two years through a disciplined regimen of a low-calorie diet and multivitamin supplementation. Maintaining a slender upper body was crucial to alleviating pressure on my spine and keeping it straight. Unlike a typical person, I couldn't afford to maintain a normal weight; I had to stay slightly underweight. Additionally, I opted for a clean-shaven look, further enhancing my lean appearance," explained the musician.

Bassbaba Sumon reassured his fans not to be concerned about his recent weight loss, stating, "It's unnecessary for you to worry, causing undue mental stress. Save your prayers for when real challenges arise in my life. Your love and support allow me to wake up each day and marvel at the beauty of nature. You are my inspiration, my children, my antidote, and my superheroes."

He further urged his fans once more not to worry, saying, "Don't worry, and if our paths cross, feel free to invite me for a cup of coffee. I'll be praying for all of you. Lots of love," concluded the musician.