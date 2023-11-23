BRAC University's move to Merul Badda: Students reflect on Mohakhali memories

I am excited about the shift to the new campus, which has more space and resources for students and faculty members. On the other hand, I will miss the charm and character of the Mohakhali campus, as it has been home to me for almost a year and a half. I will also miss the feeling of being part of a close-knit community. However, there are some things that I won't miss about the Mohakhali campus, like its modest size, which can feel congested, and the fact that some of the buildings are ageing and need renovation. Overall, I believe the shift to a new campus is a positive step for BRACU.

— Yasir Arafat, 4th semester, CSE