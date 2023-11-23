BRAC University's move to Merul Badda: Students reflect on Mohakhali memories
When I started my journey here at BRACU, I had minimal expectations. But soon, I discovered a place where like-minded individuals became close friends. The vibrant street food scene and bustling tongs added a unique flavour to my university life, creating cherished memories. Despite the campus's bustling nature, it had an inner calmness that made me feel truly alive.
The memories I made at the Mohakhali campus in the last four years are unforgettable, even though it came with the unavoidable annoyance of traffic horns, crossing the road from UB1 to the other side, and so on. But what cannot be erased from my memory are the good times spent at the UB2 cafeteria and the long gossip sessions with friends.
Whenever someone would point out that BRACU's Mohakhali campus was just a few buildings, I'd point out that they were wrong. I'd then claim that the whole of Mohakhali was BRACU's campus. I, sadly, no longer have the privilege to refer to an entire area as my campus. But it's for the best. Although life in these buildings has been exhausting at times, I'll still miss them. Moving to the new campus, thus, feels a bit bittersweet, but also exciting.
I am excited about the shift to the new campus, which has more space and resources for students and faculty members. On the other hand, I will miss the charm and character of the Mohakhali campus, as it has been home to me for almost a year and a half. I will also miss the feeling of being part of a close-knit community. However, there are some things that I won't miss about the Mohakhali campus, like its modest size, which can feel congested, and the fact that some of the buildings are ageing and need renovation. Overall, I believe the shift to a new campus is a positive step for BRACU.
I only see the new campus as a large, unfamiliar location since I have made all my memories at the Mohakhali one. I will miss the cats at Prangon that always sought attention, and also the street dogs around campus who would constantly beg for biscuits.
When I joined BRACU in 2022, the legend of the new campus was well established. The campus was slowly grinding itself into existence, brick by brick. So, naturally, after getting used to the hustle and bustle of Mohakhali, the news of shifting to the new campus felt bittersweet to me. While an exciting journey awaits in a new place, I can't forget the buzzing of students in the different buildings and the addas around Bottola. Of course, I do feel quite thrilled about the possibility of getting to explore the new campus and have new adventures.
I will really miss Khorshed mama's iced tea. That 15-taka drink is what has kept me going here at BRACU. But I have heard rumours that he too is moving his entire business establishment to Badda. After all, all his loyal customers (you can also call them his fans) are BRACU students, so it makes sense for him to move too. If that's the case, students will get to enjoy a bit of the Mohakhali experience there as well.
*Names changed upon request.
