Paid on-campus parking at BRAC University: Students unhappy

In an email addressed to its students earlier today, BRAC University (BRACU) announced that it is going to provide parking facilities for students at its new campus in Merul Badda. The dedicated student parking section can accommodate 100 cars and 400 motorcycles.

However, due to the limited availability of parking spaces, the facilities will be accessible based on registration. Students are also expected to pay parking fees on a semester, monthly, or hourly basis. The fee structure provided by BRACU in the email is as follows:

BRACU also mentions in the email that student or self-driven cars will get preference for the parking spots while driver-driven cars can avail of the facilities on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Many BRACU students are upset with the parking fees. Several of them have taken to social media to express their anger. Most of them are not upset about parking fees being imposed but rather about how high they are. Some have also raised concerns regarding the very limited number of parking spots available. Many students are saying that the parking facilities should be provided to them free of cost.

BRAC University is currently asking its students, who wish to avail of the parking facilities, to fill up an online form. The form is to also act as a survey which is being circulated to "assess the demand of students' vehicle parking".