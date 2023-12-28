How to get to BRAC University’s new campus by bus

Set in the pulsating urban area of Bir Uttam Rafiqul Islam Avenue in Merul Badda, sprawling across five acres of land and standing 13 stories tall, BRAC University's new campus is finally up and running. With its long list of impressive features and state-of-the-art facilities, the permanent campus has laid rest to the many questions BRACU has been subject to over the years. Nonetheless, the most important question now remains –how does one get to the new campus in Merul Badda? More specifically, we'll tell you how to get to BRACU's new campus by bus from different parts of Dhaka.

To get to Merul Badda from Gulshan 1 or Mohakhali, there are a handful of buses you can opt for. Alif, Arnob, Modhumita, and Boishakhi all go through Gulshan 1 and Mohakhali. All these buses then take the route to Badda Link Road where you can get off close to the campus. As for buses in Banani and Gulshan 2, the Robrob bus is the best bet, which goes through Gulshan 1 as well.

Getting further away from the campus and towards the northeast of the capital, Mirpur has a range of choices to get to the new campus. Mirpur 1, 2, and 10 have similar options to Gulshan and Mohakhali. You could choose between Alif or Robrob. Other options also include Achim as well as Rajdhani which also includes Mirpur 11 as one of the stops. Modhumita is another option that you can choose from although its pick-up points and stops are only limited to Sony Cinema Hall, Mirpur 1, and Mirpur 2. Nur E Makka's route covers areas in Mirpur 2, 10, and 11 as well as the National Zoo.

For Mohammadpur, you could board the Alif bus which takes off from Shia Masjid and passes through Agargaon. Be wary, however, as it passes through some of the most jam-packed areas of Dhaka. A better option may be to get on the Boishakhi bus from Shyamoli. On the other hand, Torango Plus is an option for anyone looking to get to the new campus from Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur. It starts from Mohammadpur Bus Stand, passes through Dhanmondi 15 and will drop you off at Banasree. Those living around Bosila can choose to board the Shadhin bus. Its coverage for Mohammadpur extends a little further to Asad Gate and can drop you off at Banasree.

This particular Shadhin bus has multiple stops and pickup points and may be used by those living around Farmgate as well. Its route also includes Bangla Motor and Moghbazar. You could also use the Hatirjheel Circular Bus Service which you can board from around Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC).

For students living around Shahbagh, they could either use Torango Plus or Falgun Art Transport Private Limited. The latter starts from Azimpur, makes its way to New Market, and passes through Shahbagh.

Areas such as Malibagh, Jatrabari, Bashabo and Khilgaon have plenty of options as most of the buses passing through these areas go to Merul Badda. You could choose from Akash, Anabil, Raida, BRTC or even Procesta. Most of these follow a similar route with each bus starting from different parts of the city.

Uttara is yet another area with plenty of buses that go to Merul Badda. Akash, BRTC, Nur E Makka, Prochesta, and Raida are all viable choices. These bus services are also open to those looking to reach the new campus from the Bashundhara Residential area.

Transportation services offered for students by BRAC University have not resumed since the new campus opened up, but they will continue once the new semester starts in 2024.