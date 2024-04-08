TikTok celebrates Ramadan in Bangladesh

Over 75 lakh Bangladeshi videos were removed from TikTok during September to December 2023. Image: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

TikTok has launched a Ramadan campaign in Bangladesh, incorporating both online and offline activities to observe the holy month. The company distributed 1,000 Ramadan care boxes to creators for further distribution to selected individuals and organisations, emphasising charity during Ramadan. Additionally, TikTok developed a playbook by its global team to provide creators with strategies for engagement and content creation during Ramadan. The playbook includes calendar highlights, product adoption tips, and best practices.

Online, TikTok facilitated sharing of Ramadan experiences through hashtags like #MaheRamadan, #WhatToCook, #HealthTips, #WhereToEat, #MakeUpTok, #TikTokVlog, and #WhatToWear, aiming to create digital spaces for community interaction. Creators such as @khelbei_bangladesh, @anirban_kaisar, and @nihab_rahman, among others, contributed content related to Ramadan, ranging from culinary inspiration to dining recommendations.

TikTok also introduced a Ramadan Effect House competition and an exclusive profile badge for users who create content with the #MaheRamadan hashtag, to encourage participation during Ramadan.