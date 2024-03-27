National Finance, Nagad signs MoU on digital payments

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of National Finance, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of Nagad, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Nagad

National Finance recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nagad, enabling customers to use the latter's payment service through the Nagad app.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of National Finance, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of the mobile financial services (MFS) provider, inked the MoU at the latter's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

"National Finance is committed to embracing convenient technology platforms to increase superior service experience for its customers and reaching out to the bottom of the unbanked customer segments under the financial inclusion strategy where Nagad can play a remarkable role," Khan said.

Md Hossain Khan, head of treasury of the non-bank financial institution, Emon Ahmed Khan, head of business, and Toricul Hasan, deputy general manager of Nagad, along with other officials from both the organisations were also present.