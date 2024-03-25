Fair Electronics to assemble Hisense ACs and TVs in Bangladesh

Mutassim Daiaan, director of Fair Group, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the marketing and sales operations of air conditioners and television of global brand Hisense at Fair Electronics Smart Plaza on Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan in Dhaka recently. Photo: Fair Electronics

Fair Electronics has announced a collaboration with global brand Hisense to assemble air conditioners (ACs) and televisions (TVs) in Bangladesh.

Mutassim Daiaan, director of Fair Group, inaugurated the marketing and sales operations at the Fair Electronics Smart Plaza on Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

Speaking at the event, Daiaan said that this venture marks a significant milestone in Fair Group's journey.

"Hisense Corporation's extensive range of consumer electronics products enjoys widespread acclaim worldwide, and the introduction of AC and TV production, marketing, and sales is just the beginning."

"Fair Group aims to gradually expand its collaboration with Hisense to include other product lines, contributing further to industrialisation and trade development in Bangladesh," he said, adding that Fair Group aims to position Hisense as the leading consumer electronics brand in the country.

Kazi Nasir Uddin, chief financial officer of Fair Group, and Wong Enlien Jason and Liu Jiansheng Lui, senior officials from Hisense Corporation, were present.

Among others, Mohammed Mesbahuddin, chief marketing officer of Fair Group, Arifur Rahman, head of supply chain, Rayan Rahman, head of business strategy, Hasnain Khurshed, head of communication and corporate philanthropy, JM Taslim Kabir, head of marketing, and Khandaker Hafiz Al Asad, director of Fair Solutions, were also present.