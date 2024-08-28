Workers bear the brunt of politically motivated attacks on businesses

Gazi Tyres, a concern of Gazi Group, saw its production unit in Narayanganj looted, vandalised, and set ablaze in two phases this month, reducing it to a pile of ashes and rubble. Miscreants first attacked from August 5-8 before renewing their barrage at the start of this week. Photo: Saurav Hossain Siam

Vandalism and arson attacks on factories since earlier this month have created deep concerns among entrepreneurs and plunged thousands of employees who work in these firms into uncertainty.

From August 4 to 27, incidents of arson, looting and vandalism have been reported at nearly three dozen industrial units across the country, according to reports by our correspondents.

Most establishments that were targeted are owned by businesspersons with political affiliations. Of them, a majority have links to the Bangladesh Awami League, which saw its 15-year reign end after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising.

The rampant acts of arson and vandalism, facilitated by a complete breakdown of law and order in the aftermath of the government's fall, were termed as unprecedented by business leaders.

Mir Nasir Hossain, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), said he had witnessed such incidents after a change in government in the past, but added that what happened this time around caught him off-guard.

"I have never seen such attacks, arson and looting in industrial factories in the past," he added.

Take for example the case of Gazi Group, owned by former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi. The company saw two of its concerns in Narayanganj, Gazi Auto Tyres and Gazi Pipe, fall prey to a barrage of attacks this month.

Miscreants took aim at both units, which are located close to each other in the district's Rupganj upazila, attacking relentlessly from August 5 to 8. Incidents of arson and vandalism occurred again at Gazi Auto Tyres on August 25-26.

In an estimate shared with the FBCCI on August 25, Gazi Auto Tyres said it incurred losses amounting to around Tk 1,000 crore due to the attacks.

"Due to this arson attack, our factory has now been reduced to debris. As a result, about 2,650 officers and employees are basically unemployed. It has become very difficult for them to cope with this difficult situation," the company said in a letter to the FBCCI.

The letter also mentioned that the company is in the process of taking legal action against the perpetrators.

"If we do not restart the production process, there will be a huge shortage of domestically produced tire tubes and other products in the market," it added.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Md Ashraful Alam, a manager of Gazi Auto Tyres, said the factory had been left in ruins.

"In this situation, we are battling uncertainty. We got our salaries this month, but we can't say what will happen next month," he added.

Alam, who hails from Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj, is the lone breadwinner of his seven-member family.

"We, the workers, are not involved in politics. So why should we be victimised? We came here to just do our jobs," he rued.

Seeking anonymity, an employee of Gazi Pipe, said: "This incident has pushed me into peril. Now, I have to search for a new job. Given the volatile situation in the country, it will be very difficult for me."

Saiful Islam, an assistant general manager at Gazi Tyres, claimed law enforcement agencies were called during the attack, but they did not cooperate.

"When the police and army were called, an army team came in front of the factory gate. But they left after 10 minutes," he said.

However, those complaints were denied by the police.

Habibur Rahman, assistant superintendent of police for Narayanganj's Rupganj-Araihajar Circle, said: "We tried our best to provide security for the factory."

According to our Narayanganj correspondent, incidents of vandalism, looting and arson took place from July 19 to August 25 at Fakir Garments in Fatullah, Eurotex and Vertex in Kutubpur, MB Knit Fashion Limited at the BSCIC Industrial City and a plastic recycling factory in Sonargaon.

Such examples abound.

Bengal Polymer Wares, Bengal Poly and Paper Sack Ltd, BENGAL FlexiPak LIMITED and all other concerns of the Bengal Group of Industries that are located in Gazipur had fallen prey to arson, vandalism and looting by miscreants on August 4.

In an estimate shared with the FBCCI on August 19, Bengal Group said the losses incurred due to the attacks amounted to around Tk 462 crore.

Several garment factories, including Sinha Textile in Dhaka's Ashulia, were also targeted that same day while fires broke out at four other factories in the region.

One of the victims was Beximco Synthetic, owned by Salman F Rahman, the private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. It was one of the most profitable companies of Beximco Group.

A senior official of Ha-Meem Group said one of their go-downs in Ashulia had fallen victim to an arson attack, causing losses of Tk 50-60 crore.

In Ashulia's Enayetpur area, 16 jhut (garments waste) warehouses were set ablaze. Of them, 10 belong to Mohammad Saiful Islam, a former member of parliament from the Dhaka-19 constituency.

A close relative of Islam, seeking anonymity, told The Daily Star that losses would hit at least Tk 50 crore.

SS Agro Complex, owned by Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, a former state minister for industries and former member of parliament from the Dhaka-15 constituency, also found itself in the crosshairs.

Miscreants looted the complex in the Barakair area of Dhamrai for three consecutive days from the evening of August 5, stealing over 500 cows, goats, sheep, buffaloes, deer, birds, ducks, fish and various agricultural machinery worth around Tk 50 crore.

Kamran T Rahman, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said such attacks are unacceptable.

"Industrial establishments are national resources and damage to a factory is a loss for the country," he said. "There is no way it should happen. This type of incident affects the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of people."

Adding that unemployment would increase due to such incidents, Rahman further said that foreign direct investment, which is vital for Bangladesh at the moment, would also be impacted.

"Foreign investors are currently observing the situation in Bangladesh. They will not come to invest until things normalise," he said.

"The government must ensure protection for factories and establishments. It is our constitutional right. Law and order must be established fully," Rahman added.

Ashraf Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "If we cannot protect our industries from vandalism by miscreants, it is not possible for businesses to operate smoothly.

"We request the government to take stern action against miscreants and looters to save our factories, human lives and the overall economy."

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said there is no point in destroying a good company.

"It is a matter of great concern. This will ultimately harm the country. Unemployment will increase."

Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said arson and looting is causing losses to both individuals and the state.

Even if the company is private, it is the wealth of the country, he said while adding that no problem can be solved by wasting resources.

Islam also opined that unemployment would increase as a consequence of the attacks.

"We talked to the army chief about increasing security in factories. They assured that they will give our security top priority," he said.

A senior official of the Industrial Police said there are no records of incidents of arson or looting from August 4 to 15 because the police were not functioning at the time.

But according to their information, there have been three incidents of arson and two counts of vandalism since August 15, the official said.

(Saurav Hossain Siam and Aklakur Rahman Akash contributed to this report.)