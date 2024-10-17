Business
Star Business Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 04:04 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 04:06 PM

Most Viewed

Business

VAT on import and trading of edible oil slashed 

Star Business Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 04:04 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 04:06 PM
The growing middle-income consumer segment is driving demand for edible oil in Bangladesh, with global analysts and industry experts saying that the country will become a major export destination in the years to come. PHOTO: STAR/FILE

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today reduced value-added tax (VAT) on imports, processing and trading of soybean and palm oil to contain prices of the essentials.

In separate notifications, the NBR slashed VAT on imports of both kinds of edible oils to 10 percent from existing 15 percent. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It also exempted VAT at production and trading of the highly import-based edible oil.

The reduced VAT will remain effective until December 15 this year, said the NBR.

The development comes two days after the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission recommended the revenue administration cut the indirect taxes to contain prices of the edible oil and inflation, which has been hovering around 9 percent since March 2023.

Related topic:
NBROilVAT
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Govt bars Matiur from Sonali Bank’s board meeting

3m ago
FAO food pricing report

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

9m ago
National Board of Revenue

Advisory panel formed to reform NBR 

1w ago

Meeting the revenue target

8y ago

Oil rebounds after Hamas leader killed in Iran, but China caps gains

2m ago
সয়াবিনজাত পণ্য, সয়াবিন, অয়েল ওয়ার্ল্ড, ভোজ্যতেল,
|অর্থনীতি

ভোজ্যতেল আমদানি ও বিক্রিতে ভ্যাট কমল

আজ বৃহস্পতিবার এ সংক্রান্ত প্রজ্ঞাপন জারি করেছে জাতীয় রাজস্ব বোর্ড (এনবিআর)।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকে নয়, হাতে টাকা রাখার প্রবণতা বাড়ছে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে