15pc VAT on Metro Rail: Quader requests PM to reconsider NBR’s decision

Sun May 19, 2024 01:29 PM
Last update on: Sun May 19, 2024 01:33 PM

Photo courtesy: Amran Hossain

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said he requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to reconsider NBR's decision to impose 15 percent VAT on metro rail services.

"Imposing 15 percent VAT on metro rail services is a wrong decision … Our neighbouring country has not imposed any VAT on metro rail services," he said.

The minister said this while speaking at a branding seminar on Dhaka Metro Rail at a city hotel today.

Regarding rundown buses in the capital, Quader said, "This is shameful...Don't our bus owners see it?"

He said Dhaka is one of the most unliveable cities in the world, which does not go hand-in-hand with the progress made by the country in the last one and a half decades.

He urged the city mayors to take action in this regard.

