Users can't access thousands of .bd sites due to a glitch since morning 

BTCL Logo | BTCL’s Tk 463Cr 5G Project: Huawei’s win marred by controversy

There are nearly 40,000 government and private sites registered under the .bd domain managed by Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd (BTCL), and users have been unable to access thousands of them, due to a 'technical glitch' since morning today. 

"A problem in the system was identified at 8:40 am today. Vendors are working to correct it," said Mir Mohammed Morshed, GM of PR and Marketing at BTCL.

The .bd domain refers to the top-level domain for Bangladesh. It is commonly used for websites associated with entities in Bangladesh, such as government, businesses, organizations, and individuals.

Another domain .bangla, which BTCL manages, is functioning properly, Morshed added.

