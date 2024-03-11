Palak unveils BTCL’s high-speed internet 'GBon'

'GBon', a high-speed broadband service by the Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) was recently launched by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology.

The initiative aims to make high-speed internet more accessible, with significant reductions in costs. For example, the price of 5 Mbps internet has been lowered from BDT 500 to BDT 399 under the new package, making it more affordable for the masses, as outlined in the release.

"With this inauguration, Bangladesh has entered the newest era of high-speed broadband internet service," said Palak.

Palak had previously announced a special pricing package for 'GBon' internet bandwidth on February 21, in homage to the language martyrs.