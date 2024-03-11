Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Mar 11, 2024 11:41 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 11:46 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Palak unveils BTCL’s high-speed internet 'GBon'

Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Mar 11, 2024 11:41 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 11:46 PM
Zunaid Ahmed Palak
File photo.

'GBon', a high-speed broadband service by the Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) was recently launched by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology.

The initiative aims to make high-speed internet more accessible, with significant reductions in costs. For example, the price of 5 Mbps internet has been lowered from BDT 500 to BDT 399 under the new package, making it more affordable for the masses, as outlined in the release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"With this inauguration, Bangladesh has entered the newest era of high-speed broadband internet service," said Palak.

Palak had previously announced a special pricing package for 'GBon' internet bandwidth on February 21, in homage to the language martyrs. 

Related topic:
GBonGBon internet serviceZunaid Ahmed PalakBTCL
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Zunaid Ahmed Palak

Data leak from govt site: Portal didn’t have minimum security, says Palak

ICT Division Bangladesh

Govt. to spend Tk 250 crore to train 25 thousand women on freelancing

State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak watches 'Priyotoma' with family

Bangladesh to export digital device by 2021: Palak

‘Mujib Bhai’: A glimpse into Bangabandhu's diary

|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বৈষম্যমূলক’ নাগরিকত্ব আইন কার্যকর করল ভারত

সংশোধিত নাগরিকত্ব আইনে অনিবন্ধিত হিন্দু, খ্রিস্টান, শিখ, বৌদ্ধ, পার্সি ও জৈন সম্প্রদায়ের অভিবাসীদের ভারতের নাগরিকত্ব দেওয়া হবে, কিন্তু মুসলিমরা এর আওতায় পড়ছে না।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিজিপির ১৭৯ সদস্য পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে, দেখতে গিয়ে গুলিবিদ্ধ ইউপি মেম্বার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification