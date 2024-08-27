Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 27, 2024 03:07 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 04:10 PM

Bangladesh

ICT's YouTube, Facebook inactive as 'those were managed by Palak'

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 27, 2024 03:07 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 04:10 PM

The ICT Division of Bangladesh is currently working to regain control of its official YouTube channel and Facebook page, which have been inactive since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

The channel and page were previously managed by the former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and his close associates, according to MD Shamsul Arefin, secretary of ICT division.

"We are now trying to recover them," he added.

Palak was arrested on August 14 and has been made accused in a murder case.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak
