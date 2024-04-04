Business
Star Business Report
Thu Apr 4, 2024 02:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 02:22 PM

Websites under “dotbd” domain become accessible after glitch

Both public and private websites registered under the "dotbd" domain regained accessibility after Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd (BTCL) resolved the technical glitch.

On Wednesday morning, users experienced difficulties accessing government and private sites with the domain. 

BTCL took steps, and by last night, the sites were accessible again, according to the company.

The dotbd domain is the top-level domain for Bangladesh. It is typically used for websites associated with entities in Bangladesh.

