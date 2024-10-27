BTCL building roof collapse in Gazipur: One dead, two injured

Victims not employees of BTCL, fire service official says

A man died and two others were injured after the roof of a one-storey building of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL) collapsed in the Tongi T&T area of Gazipur early today.

The deceased is Amin, 22, while the identities of the two injured could not be confirmed immediately, Tongi Fire Service Senior Officer Abu Mohammad Sajidul Kabir Zwardar told The Daily Star.

The incident took place around 1:00am, with one person dying at the scene, the two injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, Zwardar said.

The individuals involved were not BTCL employees, and authorities are still investigating the reason for their presence at the site during the late hours, he added.

Upon receiving information, two fire service units from Tongi reached the location and recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector Abul Hossain of Tongi East Police Station has prepared a preliminary report, and the body was set to be sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem this afternoon.