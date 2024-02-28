Business
Reuters, Tokyo
Wed Feb 28, 2024
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 11:23 AM

Business

Toyota's global output rises by 7% in January

Reuters, Tokyo
Wed Feb 28, 2024 11:16 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 11:23 AM
Toyota suspends shipments of 10 models
Tundra trucks and Sequoia SUV's exit the assembly line as finished products at Toyota's truck plant in San Antonio, Texas, US April 17, 2023. Photo: Reuters/File

Japan's Toyota Motor said on Wednesday global vehicle production rose by 7 percent in January, marking a year-on-year increase for the 13th straight month as the automaker benefited from strong US demand.

Output for January increased to 740,332 vehicles, while worldwide sales rose about 11 percent from a year earlier as growth in overseas markets such as the United States made up for declining sales in Japan. Both figures include the luxury Lexus brand.

US sales for the month surged 23 percent while those in Europe gained 2 percent, offsetting a sharp 14 percent drop in domestic sales.

While sales in China jumped 39 percent, the rise was partly due to dealers selling cars on more days than last year due to Chinese New Year-related calendar changes. Toyota said competition in China continued to intensify.

Almost two-fifths of the vehicles the world's largest automaker by volume sold in January were gasoline-electric hybrids.

