Telco equipment importers to face penalty for late licence renewal

The telecom regulator has decided to slap a penalty on radio equipment vendors if they fail to have their licences renewed.

According to a document of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), vendors will have to pay a 15 percent late charge if they don't pay the renewal fee for the enlistment certificate before their expiry.

Vendors must obtain an enlistment certificate from the commission to import or manufacture Internet of Things devices, industrial, scientific, and medical devices, radio equipment, mobile phone handsets, and non-mobile radio equipment.

Vendors have to apply for the renewal two months before it expires.

If a vendor can't apply within six months after the expiry of the permission, the certificate is revoked automatically. However, firms can seek a new licence.

In the case of a failure to obtain the renewal certificate within the specified period, the liability for the delay will be entirely on the licensees, said an official of the BTRC.

There appears to be no legal lapse in levying the late fee on demand note in the case of late renewal application, he added.

It will increase revenue collection for the government and ensure timely registration, he said.