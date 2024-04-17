Stocks rebound after two-day losses 

Dhaka stocks regained strength in the early trade today paring down the losses incurred in the first two days of trading after nearly a week of holidays.

The DSEX, the benchmark index on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced 12.19 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5786.77 at 10.58 am.

The DS-30 index, representing blue-chip shares, gained 5.21 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2017.91.

DSES, Shariah-based index of the prime bourse, went up too in the first hour of trading with gainers outpacing losers.

As of 10.58 am, 210 scrips increased and 97 declined, while 55 remained unchanged.

Investors transferred shares of Tk 139.44 crore until 10.58 am.