Business
Star Business Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:12 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:35 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Stocks rebound after two-day losses 

Star Business Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:12 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 12:35 PM

Dhaka stocks regained strength in the early trade today paring down the losses incurred in the first two days of trading after nearly a week of holidays.

The DSEX, the benchmark index on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced 12.19 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5786.77 at 10.58 am. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The DS-30 index, representing blue-chip shares, gained 5.21 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2017.91. 

DSES, Shariah-based index of the prime bourse, went up too in the first hour of trading with gainers outpacing losers.

As of 10.58 am, 210 scrips increased and 97 declined, while 55 remained unchanged.

Investors transferred shares of Tk 139.44 crore until 10.58 am.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশের বিজয়কে সুসংহত করার অন্তরায় বিএনপি: ওবায়দুল কাদের
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশের বিজয়কে সুসংহত করার অন্তরায় বিএনপি: ওবায়দুল কাদের

‘বিজয়কে সুসংহত করার পথে প্রতিবন্ধকতা হলো, বিএনপির মতো সাম্প্রদায়িক, সন্ত্রাসী অশুভ শক্তি। এই শক্তিকে পরাজিত করতে হবে, প্রতিহত করতে হবে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নরসিংদীতে বালুমহাল নিয়ে দুই গ্রামবাসীর মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ, নিহত ১

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X