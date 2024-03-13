Stocks fall as investors unbothered by unified licences for GP, Robi

Investors did not react to the news that Grameenphone and Robi Axiata have received unified licences, with stocks continuing to drop yesterday amid an ongoing bear-run in the market.

Shares of Grameenphone dropped 0.69 percent to Tk 244.9 per unit at the Dhaka Stock Exchange while that of Robi remained the same at Tk 30.

On the previous day, both companies disclosed they have received unified licences, which will enable them to provide all sorts of services and streamline operations.

These licences combine the previous ones for 2G, 3G, and 4G services while incorporating provisions for 5G and future services.

But despite the news, stocks dropped as foreign investors are in a selling mood amid the bear-run, according to several stock market analysts.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, dropped 51 points, or 0.85 percent, to 6,006 points.

With that, it dropped for a fourth day consecutively to reach a 19-month low. The last time the index had reached such a level was when it stood at 5,980 points on July 28, 2022.

The DSES, an index that represents shariah-based firms, edged down 12 points, or 0.96 percent, to 1,309 points. Likewise, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, dropped 12 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,063 points.

Asiatic Laboratories, a newly listed company, topped the gainer's list with the rise of 9.93 percent.

Peoples Leasing and Financial Services followed with 8.33 percent, SS Steel with 8.27 percent, Golden Harvest Agro Industries with 5.8 percent and Aramit Ltd with 5.2 percent.

Shares of SS Steel saw the most trade with transactions amounting to Tk 32 crore. Meanwhile, shares of Orion Infusion and Fu-Wang Ceramics saw trades of Tk 31 crore and Tk 30 crore respectively.

Kattali Textile shed the most, losing 8.8 percent, while Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries dropped 8.77 percent, Golden Son 8.69 percent, GQ Ball Pen 8.68 percent and Advent Pharma 8.30 percent.

The Chattogram Stock Exchange saw a similar trend as the Caspi, the main index of the port city bourse, fell by 124 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 17,263 points.